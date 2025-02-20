Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio wanted Stefon Diggs last season. As a result, the Texans acquired Diggs in a blockbuster trade during the offseason. Although he had one year remaining on his contract, they were committed that he would stay with the franchise. However, Diggs tore his ACL midway through the year.

It put a halt to the Texans' progress and resulted in a quick divisional round exit. Regardless of another immediate departure from the playoffs, Caserio said via Josh Alper of NBC Sports that he's open to a reunion with Diggs.

“I had a good relationship with Stef and his representation. We enjoyed having Stef in the building, so the door is always open. A number of players have expressed sentiments and interest in potentially returning to our team next season, so we never rule anything out.

“We’re going to be open-minded and work through the process here. Things will probably pick up over the next few weeks.”

After all, Houston will likely be without Tank Dell, who suffered a leg injury at the tail end of the season. Although Nico Collins is a legitimate receiver, not having another elite to go alongside him can be dangerous. Diggs can be that veteran presence who will command attention. The Texans can have a more balanced attack with him lined up.

Nick Caserio and the Texans want to resign Stefon Diggs

Judging by Caserio's quote, it's clear that he wants Diggs back in Houston. While his season was cut short, his passion, enthusiasm, and talent were much needed. He fit like a glove alongside quarterback CJ Stroud. Diggs caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games.

It was a small sample size, but it shows how great the fit could've been. The offense was balanced, with Diggs, Collins, and Dell rounding out the receiving core. Not to mention, adding running back Joe Mixon allowed the Texans to have a truly balanced game plan.

In only eight games, the veteran wide receiver was starting to scratch the surface with his chemistry. He was a vocal leader but also led by example. As mentioned before, it's the most successful receiver Stroud has played with, from an accolade perspective. Either way, there's plenty of time between now and the beginning of the season.

Despite the ACL tear, plenty of teams would be more than willing to pay Diggs a hefty sum of money. However, the Texans might get first dibs on the former All-Pro.