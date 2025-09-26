The Houston Texans turned heads shortly after the 17-10 Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars when the team decided to release safety CJ Gardner-Johnson. It was a decision that was a head-scratcher for many, as Gardner-Johnson was playing rather well as a starter in Houston. On Friday, former teammate Jalen Pitre revealed he was equally as surprised by the decision.

Pitre, who is 26 years old, admitted he was shocked by the Texans' releasing Gardner-Johnson while talking with media members. However, the starting nickel cornerback claimed it was seemingly a business move by the organization. He also denied there were chemistry issues between CJ Gardner-Johnson and the team.

“Yeah, I was a little surprised,” said Pitre. “You know, obviously, when any of my teammates get released or let go, it's always tough, but it's the nature of business. It's all about moving forward and getting this win against Tennessee…

“Not necessarily,” said Jalen Pitre when asked about chemistry issues with Gardner-Johnson. “Every time I had any encounter with CJ, it was always welcoming. He always had good energy. A lot of the things that people see on TV, the fired-up-ness, all of that, like that's the notion that I got CJ.”

Gardner-Johnson started in three games for the Texans before they released him. The 27-year-old safety has played on four different teams in the seven years he's been in the league. He's had his most success in his two stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, as he recorded a career-high six interceptions in both seasons he was on the team (2022 and 2024).

With CJ Gardner-Johnson off the roster, the Texans will rely on MJ Stewart and Calen Bullock in the safety positions. Meanwhile, Jalen Pitre will continue holding it down as the nickel corner, as Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter play the outside cornerback positions. However, Stingley is questionable for the Week 4 matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans with an oblique injury.