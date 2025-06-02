The Houston Texans committed to bolstering their pass defense this offseason. The team signed cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to a $90 million extension and landed safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Texans also brought in Ronald Darby but they’ll have to move forward without the veteran cornerback on the roster.

After 10 seasons in the league, Darby announced he is retiring from the NFL, according to Adam Schefter on X.

The Texans had just signed Darby to a one-year, $2.5 million contract in March. The 31-year-old defensive back was added as a depth piece behind starting corners Stingley and Kamari Lassiter.

Ronald Darby told the Texans he’s done

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ronald Darby (21) breaks up a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during the second half at AT&T Stadium.
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Darby was selected in the second round of the 2015 draft by the Buffalo Bills. He played for six different teams over the next 10 years, winning Super Bowl 52 with the Eagles after the 2017 season.

Article Continues Below
More Houston Texans News
image thumbnail
3 Texans hidden gems on 2025 roster you need to knowDouglas Fritz ·
Mystery player in the middle, CJ Stroud and Nico Collins around him, Texans logo in the background
1 Houston Texans rookie who stood out most in 2025 minicampEnzo Flojo ·
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) rolls out to throw against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Texans’ C.J. Stroud gets ‘no concerns’ take from new OCZachary Weinberger ·
Houston Texans former defensive end J.J. Watt in attendance as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Tennessee Titans.
NFL legend JJ Watt throws down epic dunk during Pat McAfee visitJosh Davis ·
image thumbnail
Texans’ riskiest move in 2025 NFL offseasonDouglas Fritz ·
Iowa State wideout and Houston Texans 2025 NFL Draft pick Jayden Higgins (WO18) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
NFL rumors: Texans, Browns the reason 2025 NFL Draft second-round picks aren’t signingTim Crean ·

The Texans had shown interest in Darby previously, bringing the cornerback in for a workout prior to the 2023 season. However, he ended up signing with the Baltimore Ravens that year.

Darby spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played 13 games and racked up 46 total tackles and nine passes defended. But despite the solid stats, Darby’s coverage grade dropped from 71.7 in 2023 to 59.3 last season, per PFF.

The Texans are looking to build on back-to-back 10-7 finishes under head coach DeMeco Ryans. Houston has won the AFC South each of the last two seasons advancing to the Divisional Round each year.

After a strong debut season that earned him Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, quarterback C.J. Stroud regressed a bit in 2023. Now he’s looking to return to form in his third season as a contract extension looms for the Texans.

Houston is hoping that second-round draft pick Jayden Higgins can help Stroud bounce back. The 6’4” wideout from Iowa was the 34th overall player selected in the draft as the Texans targeted the receiver to fill the void following Stefon Diggs’ departure.