The Houston Texans are eyeing another potential trade to cut down to the 53-player mandate ahead of the NFL roster deadline on Tuesday afternoon. Less than two weeks after sending John Metchie III to the Philadelphia Eagles, general manager Nick Caserio is reportedly shopping left tackle Cam Robinson.

Robinson was identified as a “name to watch” on cut day by ESPN's Adam Schefter. The insider noted that the team has been impressed by rookie Aireontae Ersery throughout the offseason and believes that he is ready to be its left tackle immediately.

While Robinson is an established name at a premium position, trading him could be difficult. The Texans recently paid him an $8.75 million roster bonus over the summer, making him due a maximum of $3.75 million if he were to be traded, per ESPN fantasy football analyst Field Yates.

As of Tuesday morning, the Texans have not made any significant cuts. Although they placed running back Joe Mixon on injured reserve, they appear to be one of the teams with the most work remaining ahead of the deadline.

Texans' offensive line without Cam Robinson

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) enters the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Offensive line was an urgent priority for the Texans in the 2025 offseason. Signing Robinson in free agency was one of the moves the team made to address it. Robinson's signing made him the replacement for five-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil, whom the team traded to the Washington Commanders.

Houston allowed C.J. Stroud to take 63 sacks in 2024, the second-most in the league. Only Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams took more sacks with 68. The clear deficiency made the Tunsil trade questionable, but signing a veteran like Robinson somewhat eased the blow.

If they trade Robinson, the Texans are in line to have Juice Scruggs, Blake Fisher or Zach Thomas back in the starting lineup. Unless they receive another lineman in return, Fisher would be their best option as the only other experienced tackle on the team. However, while he started five games in 2024 as a rookie, he was one of the lowest-rated players at the position.

