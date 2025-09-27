The Houston Texans are arguably the most disappointing team in the NFL heading into Week 4 of the 2025 season. After two straight playoff appearances, winning a game both times, CJ Stroud and company came into the campaign with expectations that are now shattered at 0-3. While fans search for a reason, NFL insider Dianni Russini thinks she knows what is really going on, and believes it will “come out soon.”

“CJ Stroud is really good. I think they are still trying to figure themselves out on offense. They have a new play caller. They have a different-looking offensive line. I still think they're working some kinks out. So, he's still good,” Russini said on teh Dan LeBatard Show. “I'm not in this camp of, ‘He's ruining his opportunity to get some mega extension.' I still think CJ Stroud can play. I just think there's a lot of work to be done, and there's some things behind the scenes that I think we are going to find out soon.”

Rusinni's mysterious reveal doesn't tell fans anything specific, but it does help make a little sense of why Stroud, who burst onto the scene as a rookie and came on at the end of last year after a sophomore slump, has looked so bad in 2025.

Through three games, Stroud has a solid 64.0% completion rate, but he's averaging under 200 yards a game passing and has just two touchdowns to three interceptions.

If there is behind-the-scenes drama as Russini suggests, it wouldn't be new for the Texans franchise. In recent years, the team has dealt with the Deshaun Watson scandal, the Jack Easterby drama, and the McNair family ownership feud. While the current issues may not rise to these levels, fans can only speculate until the news drops.

For now, the Stroud and the Texans get ready for a must-win AFC South matchup with the lowly Tennessee Titans in Week 4. If they drop to 0-4, the playoffs are pretty much out of the question. The 1992 San Diego Chargers are the only team in league history to start 0-4 and make the postseason.