As the Indianapolis Colts prepare for the NFL Draft and decide which position to target, general manager Chris Ballard made a crucial statement regarding the quarterback position which features Anthony Richardson. After a disappointing season for the Colts, it seems as if Ballard wants to challenge Richardson as the starting job is not a lock.

Talking to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine, Ballard said that “it will be open competition” for the starting quarterback job as Richardson will battle whoever the team acquires this offseason according to Cameron Wolfe.

“Colts GM Chris Ballard said it will be open competition at starting QB spot for Anthony Richardson and another QB Indy will bring in this offseason,” Wolfe wrote on his X, formerly Twitter, account.