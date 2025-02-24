After another incomplete season from quarterback Anthony Richardson, the Indianapolis Colts have the opportunity to make his life easier in the 2025 NFL offseason. With needs across the board, Indianapolis has a big offseason ahead of them, including the addition of key free agents. However — following free agency — attention turns to the 2025 NFL Draft, which fans are already preparing for. Not that NFL teams aren't, but fans have the ability to see what the 2025 NFL Draft could look like with a tool like the PFN Mock Draft Simulator. In that simulator, each team makes a simulated selection, and trades can occur when the system feels it makes sense.

And in this specific simulation, there were multiple trades.

Colts 2025 NFL Draft position needs: TE, S, CB, OC, OG

Going into the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colts have dire needs in a few specific areas.

Looking at the Colts' depth chart, one of their biggest flaws — and most likely somewhat to blame for Anthony Richardson's beginning-of-career woes — was their lack of tight-end production.

Of the Colts' four rostered tight ends — aside from Jelani Woods, who got placed on season-long IR — they combined for 39 receptions for 467 and two touchdowns. That would be an average season for one tight end, so considering that it's the production of four is alarming.

Thankfully for them, this is a deep tight-end class, so the Colts are in luck.

Along with tight end, the Colts' biggest needs are at safety, cornerback, center, and guard.

So, with the Colts' needs in mind, how did the PFN Mock Draft Simulator attack the first round?

The PFN Mock Draft Simulator (with trades) is a tool for fans to put themselves in the seat of a general manager for an NFL franchise during the NFL Draft. This tool compiles data from PFN's NFL Draft big board and user-submitted mock drafts to give fans an idea of where prospects could land in the actual draft. A computer simulation made these picks and trades.

TRADE! Colts No. 13 pick: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Trade details: IND sends pick No. 14 and 80 for No. 13 from MIA

In a first round that saw seven (!) trades — including the New York Jets trading up to pick No. 4 and drafting Cam Ward — the Colts selected Tyler Warren, their tight end of the future.

With a physical build that some could compare to Rob Gronkowski, comparing them would be silly. Gronk is a Hall of Fame tight end, and Warren is a five-year starter who didn't crack 500 yards until his fifth season.

So — while the two could look similar in pads — the comparison of the two is outlandish beyond that.

Could Warren get there one day? Who am I to say no? But, it'd be bold to assume it before he's even tested at the NFL Scouting Combine.

With that, Warren is still one of the top offensive prospects in this draft, showcasing high-end efficiencies in both the passing and rushing game.

In 2024, Warren totaled 104 receptions, 1,451 all-purpose yards, and 12 combined touchdowns.

Considering the Colts' lack of stardom at that position, it could be helpful for both Richardson and the Colts' offense as a whole.

As an efficient blocker, their rushing attack with Jonathan Taylor would benefit, too.

Warren is a proven stud with a PFF run-blocking grade of 81.5 in 2024 — which only says so much — but the film agrees with the grade.

Expand Tweet

And as a team frequently mentioned as a good landing spot for Warren, the Penn State tight end could make a great career for himself in Indianapolis.

The PFN Mock Draft Simulator agreed so much that they had the Colts trade up one spot to get him.

TRADE! Colts No. 63 pick: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

Trade details: IND sends pick No. 45 for No. 63 and 76 from KC

With one slam dunk pick, the Colts wait quite a bit for their next pick because of their second-round trade.

Then — with the second-to-last pick in the second round — the PFN Mock Draft Simulator selected Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter for the Colts.

Although they share names, there's no relation between Darien and Joey Porter Jr., however, their size would give a few reasons to think so.

The Iowa State corner stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 201 pounds. As a former receiver turned cornerback, the size makes more sense.

But — as a prospect — he comes with a few notable things to note.

Firstly, he turned 24 in January, coming into the NFL older than Colts receiver Josh Downs.

At first, that doesn't look ideal. Usually, NFL players are gearing toward their second contract at that age. So — with Porter entering the NFL at that age — it's a reason for him to drop down the draft boards. That's not to say he's too old to get drafted, but being 24 undoubtedly impacts his draft value.

Throughout six seasons in college, Porter only played in 639, averaging a little more than 105 defensive snaps per game. When it comes to how many reps he's taken in college, that number isn't huge.

As a 24-year-old, Porter had the best season of his long college career in 2024, posting a 90.0 PFF coverage grade and an 82.6 overall PFF defensive grade.

When it comes to the traits he possesses, Porter is a speedster. As a high-school track athlete, Porter broke the Iowa Class 4A state 400-meter record, running it in 46.99 seconds.

So, there's no question that he's fast. And that speed shows.

Complimenting his speed, Porter is a long defender, forcing quarterbacks to attack him differently than other outside cornerbacks.

But, he's a stiff athlete, lacking in hip fluidity. That's probably the biggest knock on his game. However, considering the Colts' secondary — which allowed more than 225 passing yards per game — an added body with experience could be helpful.

He might not be the best prospect in the class, but his tools make for an intriguing player. Under the right development, his build and traits could pair into an impressive NFL product.

With that, the PFN Mock Draft Simulator addressed another need with one pick remaining.

TRADE! Colts No. 76 pick: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

Trade details: IND sends pick No. 45 for No. 63 and 76 from KC

Last but not least for the Colts, their final pick from the initial trade-up they made in the first round.

With their third pick, the PFN Mock Draft Simulator selected Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter.

Carter is a highly intelligent, freak of an athlete in the middle of the field. With Clemson, Carter showcased his highest efficiencies when playing in coverage, although he's capable of rushing the passer. At 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, he's the exact same size as Roquan Smith — who could be a linebacker Carter watched in hopes of replicating his game.

Although Smith is one of the best off-ball linebackers in the NFL — Carter plays a similar style — pairing freak athleticism with a high football IQ.

Expand Tweet

Carter played four seasons at Clemson, appearing in 52 games for the Tigers.

Across his collegiate career, Carter totaled 233 tackles (126 solo, 107 assist), 33 tackles for loss, 21 passes defended, 12.5 sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Paired with Zaire Franklin — the 2024 NFL tackle leader — and EJ Speed, the Colts could have a strong linebacker unit.

Their entire defense is lackluster, however.

In 2024, Indianapolis allowed over 350 yards of offense to opposing teams per game.

So, could Barrett come in and be a strong addition? Surely, but they're more in need of a traditional Sam linebacker.

Sam linebackers are usually bigger linebackers who line up on the strong side of the offensive formation and utilize their strength.

With that, Barrett might not be the ideal Sam linebacker, given his build and play style.

At the end of the day, Barrett would be a good linebacker in a system that isn't for him.

The PFN Mock Draft Simulator might've missed the mark with this pick, but that doesn't mean Barrett is a bad linebacker. He would just be the wrong pick for the Colts here.

Colts 3-round mock draft simulation grade: C+/B-

Fans likely wouldn't be over-the-moon happy after the Colts' first three rounds of this simulated mock draft.

Now, the picks aren't terrible, as Warren is a common choice for mock drafts at their original pick No. 14.

However, something that goes into this grade is their trading. The Colts didn't need to trade up for Warren, and their decision to trade down in the second round wasn't overly worth it to get a third-round pick back after their first-round trade.

It was just a bit of needless trading that resulted in a worse class for the Colts than had they just stayed put in each round.

If Warren is available at 13, he'll likely be available for the Colts at 14 in the real 2025 NFL Draft.

Maybe in the PFN Mock Draft Simulator, the computer simulating Miami's picks was sending signals that they were taking Warren. Who knows, really? But — based on what this simulation whipped up for Colts fans — I'd be more hopeful for a different back-end of the first three rounds than this.

Again, the prospects aren't necessarily bad. But, the last two don't totally fit Indy, making it an overall uninspiring class through the first three picks.

However, it's a simulation.

For Colts fans who don't care for this mock draft, the great thing about the PFN Mock Draft Simulator is that you can hit restart and do it again until you're satisfied.