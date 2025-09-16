On Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts picked up their second straight win to open up the 2025 NFL season with a thrilling home victory over the Denver Broncos. At one point, it looked like the Broncos had won the game when a late field goal from Indianapolis came up short, but a penalty allowed the Colts to try the kick again from a shorter distance, and it ended up going through the uprights.

On Tuesday, the Colts made a roster move as they look to help solidify their early success in the 2025 season.

“The #Colts are signing free agent center Jimmy Morrissey, per source. Morrissey played 14 games with the Texans and was last with the Giants,” reported NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Morrissey was a seventh round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after playing his college football at Pitt, where he was a walk on.

As Fowler mentioned in his report, he played with the Texans on several occassions and was also a member of the Giants organization, although he did not appear in a regular season game there.

A hot start for the Colts

Coming into this season, the big question for the Indianapolis Colts was what the team would choose to do about their quarterback situation. On the one hand, the team has 2023 first round draft pick Anthony Richardson on his roster, and although he's had some severe growing pains so far in his career, he possesses the thoeretical talent to one day be an elite player.

The Colts ended up going with Daniel Jones, the much maligned former New York Giants quarterback who joined the Colts this past offseason. Thus far, that decision has looked like the right one, as Jones has diced up the Miami Dolphins' and now the Denver Broncos' defense, leading his team to a 2-0 record in the process.

Of course, hot starts don't always equate to long-term success, as the New Orleans Saints found out last year. However, for now, the vibes in Indianapolis are as positive as they have been in quite a while.