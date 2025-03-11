The Indianapolis Colts are adding Daniel Jones for the 2025 season on a one-year, $14 million contract to compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting job, and Stephen A. Smith praised the deal for the Colts while taking a jab at the New York Giants in the process.

“Well I applaud it,” Stephen A. Smith said on First Take. “I loved seeing one year, $14 million. That's about right for Daniel Jones. Not 40 million, like the damn Giants did. With Mr. Shame himself, GM. That's what I call Shame, I said S! H! A! M! E! because of how he acted with Saquon Barkley on national television, Shannon. When they had the cameras rolling and he was so dismissive and disrespectful. And then Saquon goes out and balls out. I call him Shame, the GM Shame. S! H! A! M! E! I don't even call him by his damn name for crying out loud, so pathetic he is. I have no problem with Daboll though. Daboll could coach, and I think Daboll's gonna do a good job. Give him the talent, he knows what to do with it.”

The Giants signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract prior to the 2023 season. That contract did not go well, as Jones' season was cut short due to injury in 2023, and his play prior to that was not good. He was eventually released during the 2024 season, and he finished the year with the Minnesota Vikings. Now, he will have a chance to earn the starting job with the Colts, who said it will be an open competition at the 2025 NFL Combine.

The Colts' quarterback room is settled for the 2025 season, but the Giants still have that question to answer. Tommy DeVito is the lone quarterback on the roster as New York waits for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision, with Russell Wilson being a logical fallback.