Tyler Warren entered the league as one of the most versatile tight end prospects we've seen after having a prolific college career at Penn State. He flashed major potential in his NFL debut with the Indianapolis Colts, showing promise that his talents will translate at the professional level. Leading up to the Week 2 contest against the Denver Broncos, the opposing defensive coordinator shared which player Warren reminds him of.

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph reportedly informed head coach Sean Payton that Warren reminds him of New Orleans Saints' utility man Tayson Hill, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. Denver is seemingly taking note of what type of versatility Warren brings to the table for the Colts.

“Vance Joseph told Sean Payton that Tyler Warren has some Taysom Hill to him.”

Article Continues Below

Interestingly enough, Sean Payton coached Taysom Hill during his time as the Saints' head coach. Hill, who is 35 years old, has played as a tight end, quarterback, running back, and wide receiver for the franchise. Hill is currently out after sustaining an ACL tear in December, and his return date is unclear. In college, Warren lined up at tight end and wide receiver. He even played a snap or two as a center on some trick plays for the Nittany Lions.

Tyler Warren played everywhere at Penn State, as he lined up in multiple positions for the Nittany Lions during his five years with the program. We saw some of that versatility in the Colts' 33-8 Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins after the 23-year-old rookie finished with seven receptions for 76 yards off nine targets.

If the Broncos view Warren as a Taysom Hill-type player, then the defense likely isn't taking him lightly. Especially considering he was one of the more involved players in the passing game for the Colts in the season opener. Make sure to tune into the Broncos-Colts game on Sunday, September 14. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. EST.