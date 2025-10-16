The Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars bring identical 4-2 records into the NFL Week 7 London game. With both teams looking like borderline contenders early on, the matchup serves as a crucial turning point for both franchises ahead of their simultaneous bye weeks.

Although the teams enter the week with mirroring records, they arrive in England with differing levels of momentum. Both clubs have been better than expected thus far, but neither is feeling very good about itself entering Week 7.

The Rams arguably have the upper hand as the team coming off a win. Los Angeles rebounded from an upset loss to the San Francisco 49ers with a dominant 17-3 nod over the Baltimore Ravens on the road in Week 6. After losing to a handicapped 49ers team that played without Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings, they took care of business against the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens.

Conversely, the Jaguars recently had a three-game win streak snapped by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. Jacksonville entered the game riding high off a 31-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but struggled offensively in a 20-12 loss.

The Rams are the team coming off a win, but the Jaguars have generated more consistent momentum over the last month. With both teams playing on the East Coast in Week 6, neither has the travel advantage ahead of their lone International game of the year.

While a lot of the surrounding conditions even out, the Rams enter the game as slight favorites. The spread only separates the teams by a field goal, which aligns with the neck-and-neck trend the 2025 international games have followed thus far.

By definition, the Jaguars are looking to secure an overseas upset to get back on track in Week 7. They have an excellent chance to do so, particularly with the Rams' glaring struggles in close games over the last month.

Jaguars need to capitalize on Rams' red zone struggles

Many expected the Rams to be the better team in the preseason, but that has hardly been the case.

Los Angeles is 4-2 through six games, but only one victory has been against a team with a winning record. Jacksonville, meanwhile, has faced the tougher schedule, with two victories over teams above .500.

All four of the Jaguars and Rams' combined losses have been by one score, but Los Angeles' defeats have been tougher to digest. After holding a double-digit lead over the Philadelphia Eagles and fumbling away a win over the 49ers, the Rams should ostensibly be undefeated through six games.

Perhaps one can blame bad luck, but the Rams' losses are a direct result of their biggest issue. Los Angeles is struggling to finish drives and, in turn, close out close affairs. Through the midway point of October, few teams are leaving more points on the board than Sean McVay's team currently is.

The Rams enter Week 7 averaging 23.3 points per game, ranking near the league average. However, they have converted just 50 percent of their red zone drives into touchdowns, a bottom-10 rate.

Los Angeles is also struggling to convert field goals, which adds to the scoring issues. Joshua Karty connected on a respectable 85.3 percent of his kicks in 2024, but he is converting on a putrid 71.4 percent in 2025. That ties Matt Gay of the Washington Commanders for the worst percentage in the league — not counting Jake Moody or Younghoe Koo, who were both released early in the season — while only Blake Grupe of the New Orleans Saints has more missed field goals on the year.

The Rams' red zone struggles directly play into the Jaguars' defensive strengths. Jacksonville is allowing opponents to convert on just 52.94 percent of their red zone drives, the eighth-best mark in the league.

Rams' turnover woes could also be exploited

Karty's kicking issues are in a class of their own, but many of the Rams' red zone struggles have been caused by turnovers.

Kyren Williams' game-losing fumble against the 49ers immediately comes to mind, but Los Angeles has recently been struggling to take care of the ball in general. The Rams have committed five turnovers in their last four games, all from either Williams or Matthew Stafford.

That issue also plays to the Jaguars' strengths. Jacksonville's defense has been surprisingly one of the best units of the early season, particularly at forcing turnovers. They average 2.3 takeaways per game, the second-most in the NFL.

Los Angeles' ball security concerns are somewhat of a shock, considering how well Stafford has been in that regard. Once known as a risky gunslinger, the veteran has thrown just two interceptions through six games.

However, if there is a team that can cause Stafford's old habits to resurface, it is Jacksonville. Anthony Campanile's defense has already racked up a league-high 10 interceptions to this point. The Jaguars have picked off all but one quarterback they have faced ahead of Week 7.

Campanile's defense relies heavily on zone coverage schemes, which could be problematic for Stafford, who is already preparing to potentially play without leading receiver Puka Nacua. Stafford has the 12th-best completion percentage against man coverage thus far, but is just 21st in that category against zone.

Without Nacua, expect the Rams to emphasize their run game, against which the Jaguars are top-10 at defending. Williams has made a point to address his recent fumbling issues, but putting the ball in Stafford's hands plays into what Jacksonville wants.

Either way, the Jaguars need to find a way to exploit the Rams' ghastly red zone and turnover problems to pull off the upset in Week 7.