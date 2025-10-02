The Jacksonville Jaguars have played well through the first month of the 2025 season. Jacksonville is 3-1 and preparing for a huge Monday Night Football game against Kansas City. Surprisingly, it appears the Jaguars could even have one of their best defensive players back in the mix for that important game.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen announced on Thursday that Travon Walker had wrist surgery, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Walker is considered day-to-day after his surgery. However Coen said that Walker could possibly play on Monday Night Football against the Chiefs.

The fourth-year pass rusher originally injured his wrist against the 49ers in Week 4.

Walker reportedly saw a specialist about his wrist injury on Monday. At the time, his injury was not viewed as being season-ending, but the exact severity was not publicly known.

Now it seems that Walker's surgery was a complete success that could get him back on the field very quickly.

Jacksonville could really use Walker's abilities as a pass rusher against Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.

If Walker is unable to play, the Jaguars will be forced to rely on Emmanuel Ogbah and Dawuane Smoot opposite of Josh Hines-Allen.

Can the Jaguars continue their winning streak against Chiefs on Monday Night Football?

Article Continues Below

The Jaguars will face their biggest test of the 2025 season against the Chiefs on Monday.

Jacksonville has already rattled off wins against San Francisco, Houston, and Carolina. And their only loss was a fluky game against Cincinnati in Week 2.

But the Jaguars may be facing the Chiefs one week too late to take advantage of their early season slump.

Kansas City started the season 1-2 and had many fans panicking as a result. However, things look pretty different after their tight victory over the Ravens in Week 4.

Ultimately the Jaguars will need a good performance from their offense is they want to win the game. The Chiefs got Xavier Worthy back, but are still without Rashee Rice. That still leaves them vulnerable to losing in a shootout.

But Kansas City's defense is as strong as ever with Steve Spagnuolo calling plays.

Week 5 will be a huge test of head coach Liam Coen's ability to plan an offensive strategy against the Chiefs. If the Jaguars win, it could signal a changing of the tides in the AFC South.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs kicks off at 8:15PM ET on Monday.