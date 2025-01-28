In one of the first looks of Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach Liam Coen, it almost couldn't have gone worse for Duval Nation. Coen's introductory press conference was full of notable moments, but it also provided one of the most viral parts of the day: Him saying, “Duval,” in a very odd fashion as his first public moment as the Jaguars' head coach. The first account to start the social media fire was The Coachspeak Index on X, in their post where the account predicted their 2025 record.

“0-17,” The Coachspeak Index wrote in their post that saw over 3.5 million views on X alone.

Nearly everyone with an internet connection and a working device commented on the awkward moment, but everyone had a similar tone in their wording.

Given the awkward Duval incident, there's a strong likelihood that very few fans walked away from this press conference too excited about Coen as the Jaguars' head coach.

However, it's safe to say that if Coen didn't have thick skin before his Tampa Bay Buccaneers controversy, he's likely growing some now.

For all NFL coaches, the ability to become deaf to outside noise and criticism is essentially necessary.

So, with Coen being someone who might use social media, it could be best for him to take a little bit of a hiatus, as the online world is cooking this man to a crisp over his viral moment.

Considering some of the things said in the posts on social media, you'd think he might've committed a petty crime of sorts.

But, no. All he did was create a level of second-hand embarrassment that engulfed social media in a blaze.

Now, while some people might be holding the way Coen handled obtaining the Jaguars' job against him, that didn't appear to be on anyone's mind after this stunt in his introductory press conference.

In fact, this might've been the best thing Coen could've done in terms of PR. Sure, it got the whole internet calling him a dork for how he said Duval, but that's not bad compared to what some people were saying about him regarding the Buccaneers-Jagaurs situation.

But, following Coen's awkward ‘Duval' moment, here were some of the best reactions on social media:

So, while he might've been the internet's punching for a day, what matters to Jaguars fans is whether he can lead Jacksonville to a successful future. If that's the case, he can say Duval in a weird voice as much as he wants.