With Liam Coen's name trending for all the wrong reasons on Thursday, there's still a strong likelihood that'll be the Jacksonville Jaguars' next head coach. Yes, there's plenty of controversy surrounding his name, but there's a belief that he's still in active negotiations with the Jaguars, per Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports on X.

“BREAKING: The #Jaguars and Liam Coen are in “active negotiations” and barring anything unexpected, he will be the team’s next head coach, multiple sources tell @NFLonFOX,” Schultz wrote. “A massive turn of events in Jacksonville.”

Now, while Schultz had sources informing him about a potential change of heart from Coen on the Jaguars' opening, he wasn't the only one.

A major hang-up from candidates interviewing for Jacksonville's head coaching vacancy appeared to be the idea of being tied with former general manager Trent Baalke. However, after Baalke got fired, the doors seem to have re-opened for Coen, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN on X.

“From a source on Liam Coen: ‘Ultimately, things changed with the job and he felt he owed it to himself to speak with (Jacksonville) about a head coaching position,' ” Fowler wrote. “A contract hadn’t been offered as of last checking.”

There was a rumored story that Coen was dealing with one of his sick kids, giving him no chance to speak with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were seemingly trying to get a hold of him to sign his massive contract extension to remain their offensive coordinator.

However, it appears that might've just been a ploy to buy him time with the Jaguars as this story continues to unravel.

All-in-all, Coen has dug himself an interesting hole during this whole snafu. If — for some reason — he doesn't get the Jaguars' head coaching job, it will be a very awkward return to Tampa Bay for Coen.