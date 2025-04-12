With the upcoming NFL Draft fast approaching, rumors of whom each team should target with their opening selections are abound. One team with a high draft pick is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who select fifth overall. There are plenty of paths the new Jaguars leadership of head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone can go. NFL insider Adam Schefter has recommended targeting two of the draft's top defenders with their first rounder, according to numerous media outlets. These defenders? Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham and Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker.

“The fifth pick there. They've got a lot of needs. There's a lot of different ways that they could go. I think the feeling across the league seems to be that they would lean defense,” Schefter said to News4Jax on Friday. “They might lean defensive line. I think the name that you continue to see mocked there is Mason Graham, the Michigan defensive tackle. Don't think it would be a surprise if they went in that direction.”

Graham would be a great addition to the heart of the Jacksonville defense. Although DaVon Hamilton had a strong 2024 season, and veteran Arik Armstead had a solid first season with the Jaguars, talent is needed for the future. Armstead is entering his age 31 season, and fresh legs could be used to spell both him and Hamilton. Furthermore, Graham certainly has the talent to be better than both of them by the end of his rookie season. Isn't that the type of defender that would not interest the Jaguars' brass, but the rest of the league as well?

Which direction will the Jaguars go with the fifth overall pick?

While Graham would be an intriguing addition, Walker feels like he'd be the better fit in this scenario. All three starters at the moment are solid, but there isn't a true difference maker. Furthermore, linebacker also needs depth, perhaps even more than the defensive line. Could Walker make a greater initial impact?

“Think there's a lot of different ways they still could go. They could wind up using that pick on a pass rusher. It depends, of course, what goes on with the four picks in front of them. But yeah, I've heard the name Jalon Walker, the pass-rusher from Georgia, there as well,” Schefter said.

Whether the pick is Walker, Graham or someone else, one thing is certain. It feels as if Coen and Gladstone are trying to start their era with a bang. If they can indeed do so, then a brighter future might finally be underway in Duval.