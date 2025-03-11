After a 4-13 finish in 2024, the Jacksonville Jaguars entered the offseason determined to get the most out of former first overall pick Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars are attempting to improve their offensive line to better protect the Pro Bowl quarterback, who signed a $275 million extension with the team prior to last season.

On Monday, the Jaguars reached an agreement on a three-year, $21 million deal with former Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X. The contract includes $13 million guaranteed.

Hainsey started at center for the Buccaneers in 2022 and 2023 but last year he was supplanted by rookie first-round draft pick Graham Barton.

The Jaguars are prioritizing pass protection this offseason

Hainsey will join new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen in Jacksonville. Coen is familiar with Hainsey as he was the offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers last season. While Hainsey was not the starter during Coen’s year with Tampa Bay, the coach clearly has confidence in the veteran lineman.

In addition to Hainsey, the Jaguars landed former Ravens OL Patrick Mekari on a three-year, $37.5 million pact, with $20 million guaranteed. The versatile lineman is capable of playing tackle, guard and even center. Last season, Mekari played right tackle and left guard for Baltimore and was on the field for a career-high 90 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

The Jaguars traded wideout Christian Kirk and released tight end Evan Engram this offseason. However, the team agreed to a one-year prove-it deal with former Washington Commanders WR Dyami Brown for $10 million.

Brown will join Gabe Davis and second-year wideout Brian Thomas Jr. in Jacksonville’s wide receiver room. Thomas Jr. broke out in 2024 with 87 catches for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. The former first-round draft pick made the Pro Bowl after a sensational rookie season.

While the offense is clearly still a work in progress, and the Jaguars would benefit from adding another playmaker, the team’s offseason moves have been geared toward capitalizing on Lawrence’s potential. Jacksonville hired an offensive-minded coach, who helped Baker Mayfield have the best season of his career last year, and prioritized improving its pass protection.

