Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead is giving an inside look into what happened leading up to the team's first draft selection. The Jaguars made the first big splash of the 2025 NFL Draft, when they traded up from fifth overall to no. 2. The Jags then went on to select Colorado football star Travis Hunter.

Armstead announced the pick at the draft. He is releasing a video showing everything that led up to that moment.

Awesome behind-the-scenes look with Arik Armstead on the #Jaguars trading with the #Browns for No. 2 and selecting Travis Hunter. 🔥🔥 (via @arikarmstead) pic.twitter.com/v07lszhUxq — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Armstead's video shows the cue cards that are used to read NFL Draft picks. It also reveals other behind-the-scenes information about how league officials heard of the trade.

The Jaguars traded with the Cleveland Browns to get the second overall selection. Jacksonville sent a slew of draft picks to Cleveland in the exchange, including the fifth overall pick of the 2025 draft.

Travis Hunter headlined a strong draft for the Jaguars

The Jaguars have a new general manager in James Gladstone. He is one of the youngest GMs in the league. Gladstone made his mark on the draft, by making this ambitious trade.

Jacksonville has a star in Hunter who won the Heisman Trophy in college football this past season. Hunter plays both wide receiver and defensive back, and it is likely the Jaguars will give him a chance to play both positions.

“He’s a rare person, he’s a rare player, but he’s also a reminder that the boundaries of the game of football were built to be challenged,” Gladstone said about Hunter, per NBC Sports. “The decision to select him was actually a statement. A statement for how we plan to move, who we are and we want him to be nothing more than him.”

The squad also grabbed one of the most valuable offensive linemen in the draft, with West Virginia tackle Wyatt Milum. Milum is tasked with helping to protect Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. With Lawrence and Hunter, the Jaguars should be able to shake things up on offense.

Gladstone is excited to see what his squad can do.

“Really what comes to mind for me, thinking about the sport of football and really the power of the game itself — its capacity to ignite belief,” Gladstone said. “Belief in ourselves, belief in others, belief in achieving what many may deem impossible.”

The Jaguars also have a new head coach in Liam Coen. Coen replaced Doug Pederson, who was fired amidst a disastrous 2024 campaign. The squad won just four games.