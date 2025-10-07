The Jacksonville Jaguars started in the worst way possible against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium on Monday. But as they say, it's not how you begin, it's how you finish.

The Jaguars got down by as much as 14 points in the second quarter. But as the Chiefs threatened to break the game wide open, coach Liam Coen and his players rolled up their sleeves and slowly chipped at the lead.

In the end, Jacksonville claimed the victory, 31-28, with Trevor Lawrence delivering the game-winning field goal. They won their third straight game and improved to 4-1.

After the game, Coen lauded his team for gutting it out against a heralded opponent.

“It wasn't perfect by any means, but the resiliency is really what, I think, this team has, and it continues to show. There was really no flinch or blink when you're down 14-nothing,” said Coen in the video posted by the Jaguars.

“Early on, we might have had a little bit of bright eyes in a kind of a big game, which you can understand a little bit in some ways. We got down early, made an effort to come back, the guys stuck with it at halftime, and Devin Lloyd shows up again with a huge play.”

“There was really no flinch.” Coach Coen on #KCvsJAX pic.twitter.com/f1DUT1rEit — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 7, 2025

He was referring to Lloyd's 99-yard pick-six off of Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter, which gave the Jaguars the lead for the first time. It was the game-turning play that Jacksonville exactly needed.

The 39-year-old Coen admitted that there were obvious holes in their performance, but ultimately, he's happy that they escaped with the victory.

“I thought all three phases impacted the game. You know, we got a ton of stuff to correct, but the toughness and resiliency are really something I'm proud of,” added Coen.

The Jaguras gave up 476 total yards, including 158 rushing yards.