The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting some encouraging news Sunday as they look to pick up a rare win. Jacksonville is expected to have Travis Etienne Jr. and Brian Thomas Jr. available in its next game, per NFL Network. Both have been hampered by injuries.

The team is playing Philadelphia on Sunday. Jacksonville is struggling this season with a 2-6 record, and has been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL. The team started out the year with a 0-4 record, but has won two of the last four.

Jacksonville is banged up heading into the game. Several offensive players are hurt, including Thomas and Etienne. Running back Tank Bigsby is expected to play with an injured ankle, and wide receiver Gabe Davis is doubtful.

Thomas is a rookie wide receiver who has put up some solid numbers this year. Etienne entered the season as the team's top running back.

Jaguars can still salvage a miserable campaign

Jacksonville entered the 2024 campaign with high expectations. Last offseason, the team gave a massive contract extension to quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence got hurt at the end of the 2023 season, which saw the Jags stumble down the stretch.

The Jaguars were expected to compete for the AFC South division title this season, with a healthy Lawrence back under center. It just hasn't worked out. Jacksonville has lost game after game in disappointing fashion, and the team is third in the division. Jacksonville is also a disappointing 0-4 on the road this season.

Both Etienne and Thomas are key players in the offense. This season, Etienne has rushed for 230 yards and two touchdowns, on 56 carries. Thomas has 33 receptions for 573 yards and five touchdowns. The rookie from LSU is quickly becoming the top target in the team's passing game.

Jacksonville and the Eagles play Sunday at 4:05 Eastern. Philadelphia enters the game with a 5-2 record.

