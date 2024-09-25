The Jacksonville Jaguars have gotten off to a terrible start of the 2024 NFL season. Jacksonville has an 0-3 record and was completely blown out by Buffalo on Monday Night Football. The Jaguars need to turn this thing around ASAP or the entire season will be doomed.

What's more concerning is the performance of QB Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence has not looked like a difference maker through three weeks, only managing 560 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He has also had a sub 60% completion percentage in each game. This is all the more concerning for Jaguars fans because Lawrence just got paid.

The Jaguars signed QB Trevor Lawrence to a massive five-year, $275 million contract extension this offseason. The deal features $200 million guaranteed and handcuffs Lawrence and the Jaguars for the next several seasons.

It gets worse than that. ESPN's Dan Graziano broke down the details of Lawrence's contract in an article on Wednesday. The contract included $142 fully guaranteed at signing which was split between a signing bonus ($37.5 million) and guaranteed salary. Unfortunately, only $1.5 million of Lawrence's 2024 money is guaranteed from the extension, meaning the rest of the cash comes due in future seasons.

Lawrence is due a ton of guaranteed money, including $37 million in both 2025 and 2026 and $29 million in 2027. This almost guarantees that Lawrence is going nowhere.

Trevor Lawrence just turned 25 years old, so there is hope that he can turn around his turbulent NFL career.

That said, it is easy to imagine Shad Khan regretting this contract a couple years from now.

NFL insider links Bill Belichick to Jaguars head coach job after 0-3 start

The Jaguars are playing so poorly that NFL insiders are already speculating about a coaching change.

There should be no surprise that Bill Belichick's name has been added to the discussion. Belichick is reportedly close with Jaguars ownership, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, so it makes sense that his name is being discussed.

“They're just a sneaky one with [Bill] Belichick for me. Tony Khan has a really strong relationship with Bill Belichick, Shad's son Tony,” Breer revealed on The Dan Patrick Show. “To the point where, when they hired Doug Marrone as full-time and removed the interim tag in 2017, that was largely on the advice of Bill Belichick to do it. So Bill's had the ear of ownership in that place for awhile now, and I just wonder if that's not rattling around in the heads of ownership there now, especially when you're renovating your stadium.”

The Doug Pederson experiment in Jacksonville seems to be coming to an end. It wasn't all bad — just a few years ago the Jaguars had an impressive comeback win in the playoffs.

However, the Jaguars crumbled down the stretch in 2023 and that seems to have spilled over into this season as well.

Pederson is suddenly on the hot seat, and the Jaguars season is in peril.

Jacksonville will try to right the ship in Week 4 against Houston.