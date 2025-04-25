The Jacksonville Jaguars made a massive trade on Day 1 of the NFL Draft. They gave up several picks to move up three spots and take two-way star Travis Hunter. New general manager James Gladstone took a massive swing as his first draft move in Jacksonville. Afterward, Gladstone spoke about bringing a Rams ideal to the Jaguars and using it to take Hunter.

#Jaguars GM James Gladstone on trading for Travis Hunter: "I've got some familiarity with the '___ them picks' process. For our fans, I'll tell you, don't be scared. This is something I'm uniquely positioned to navigate."

“I’ve got some familiarity with the ‘___ them picks’ process,” Gladstone said, speaking of his time with the Rams. “For our fans, I’ll tell you, don’t be scared. This is something I’m uniquely positioned to navigate. We ended up bringing Travis Hunter to Jacksonville. With that, he is someone who is deserving of a first-round draft pick as a wide receiver and is worthy of a first-round draft pick as a corner.”

Gladstone spent nine years with the Rams before landing the Jaguars' job this offseason. Most recently, he was the Director of Scouting. Los Angeles GM Les Snead famously coined “f*** them picks” after they won the Super Bowl in 2022. They had previously traded first-rounders for Von Miller, Matthew Stafford, and Jalen Ramsey. Without those trades, they may not have won the Super Bowl.

Should Jaguars fans be concerned or excited about the “f*** them picks” mentality?

The Jaguars have their superstar

While they gave up a haul to get him, the Jaguars have landed a superstar in Travis Hunter. He was dominant on both sides of the ball at Colorado and won the Heisman Trophy. They signed quarterback Trevor Lawrence to a massive contract under the last regime, so getting him weapons is important.

The Jaguars gave up the fifth, 36th, and 126th overall picks this year, along with next year's first-rounder. They picked up picks 104 and 200 in this draft as well as Travis Hunter. That is a massive price to pay to jump up three spots in the first round, but Hunter had a one-of-one college career.

In his press conference, Gladstone hinted toward Hunter playing both positions immediately. In college, he was not a part of the offensive meetings and relied on coaching to get him up to speed on game day. Lawrence and head coach Liam Coen will have to work together to ensure that Hunter is an offensive star, too.

The Jaguars have two picks in the third round on Friday and could add more weapons to their offense to play alongside Hunter.