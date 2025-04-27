As the entire league shifts its focus to the mass of undrafted free agents left after the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars added another veteran to their roster. After five years with the Miami Dolphins, Emmanuel Ogbah signed with the team the day after the draft concluded.

Ogbah signed with the Jaguars on a one-year, $5 million deal, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. The 31-year-old will gear up for his 10th season in the fall with his fourth different team.

A former Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, Ogbah is coming off a five-sack season in 2024. Though he has never made a Pro Bowl roster, Ogbah has consistently managed at least five sacks in his last five healthy seasons.

Ogbah joins the Jaguars' pass-rushing unit led by Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. He should immediately be the first man off the bench to spell either of the two star edge rushers, supplanting Yasir Abdullah, Myles Cole and Ethan Downs.

By joining the Jaguars, Ogbah reunites with Anthony Campanile, who begins his first year as the team's defensive coordinator. Campanile previously served as the Dolphins' linebackers coach from 2020 to 2023 with Ogbah in his position group.

Emmanuel Ogbah joins Jaguars' latest wave of new additions

Despite Ogbah's veteran status, he joins the team at the same time as the incoming 2025 NFL Draft class. Led by No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter, the Jaguars added nine new players to their roster from the draft. Jacksonville traded up three spots from No. 5 to get Hunter.

After taking Hunter in the first round, Jacksonville also added cornerback Caleb Ransaw and guard Wyatt Milum in the third round. The team took six more players on Day Three, including running back Bhayshul Tuten, linebackers Jack Kiser and Jalen McLeod, safety Rayuan Lane III, center Jonah Monheim and running back LeQuint Allen.

With the 2025 season signaling the start of the James Gladstone-Liam Coen era, the Jaguars are looking to return to the playoffs following a two-year hiatus. Comprising the staff of essentially all rookies, expectations are tempered, but the upcoming season will be telling for the team's future. Despite a collection of promising offensive talent, they have routinely failed to climb over the hump, which Coen's signing hopefully can do.