The NFL calendar continues its steady and unending march. The first phases of NFL free agency have come and gone, and while most teams continue to search for bargain players that fit well on the roster, it's time for the 32 teams in Roger Goodell's dominion to concentrate on the NFL Draft. That includes the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars hired Liam Coen away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in order to build a more consistent offense. That's just what the Jaguars should do according to CBS Sports mock draft issued by writer Kyle Stackpole — but only after they use their initial pick on a defensive stalwart.

In his latest effort, Stackpole has the Jaguars using the No. 5 pick in the first round to select defensive lineman Mason Graham of Michigan. Graham is considered a do-it-all defensive star who can dominate against the run and also provide significant pressure as an interior pass rusher.

Once that pick is made, the Jaguars can go to work on building an improved receiving crew for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Stackpole has the Jaguars doing that through a proposed trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 32 and final pick of the first round. The Jaguars should use that pick to select Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

Jaguars need significant help at the WR position

The Jaguars clearly found a quality wide receiver in last year's draft when they selected Brian Thomas out of LSU, a program that has become something of a machine when it comes to producing quality wide outs. Thomas caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. Outside of Thomas, Lawrence does not have much to work with on the receiving front.

That's why the latest CBS Sports mock draft effort has the Jaguars selecting Egbuka. The former Buckeye superstar has had a remarkable college career that has seen him play four seasons in Columbus.

Egbuka is known for his consistency, and he was at his best in the 2024 season when he was the senior leader of the receiving crew. Egbuka was a go-to receiver for head coach Ryan Day and he caught 81 passes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was healthy throughout the season and played in all 16 games for the national champions.

Egbuka was limited to 10 games in 2023 when he caught 41-515-4. He had been dominant as a sophomore when he caught 74-1,151-11.

Egbuka can line up at any wide receiver position and contribute. If the Jaguars have both Allen and Egbuka in the lineup, Lawrence may have one of the most dependable wide receiver duos in the NFL at his disposal.