With nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Jacksonville Jaguars finally managed to put points on the board in their Week 7 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams. But even Travis Hunter's first NFL touchdown couldn't save the hole Jacksonville dug themselves.

The Jaguars began their game with three straight punts before missing a field goal. Then, they drove into field goal range three times, trying to go for it on fourth down. All three attempts failed, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

The #Jaguars started today's game with three straight punts. Then they missed a field goal. Since then, they've had three drives reach FG range — went for it on 4th down each time — and failed on all three. They still have zero points on the day.

Partly due to the Jaguars' inability to score, the Rams took a 21-0 lead into halftime. Both teams remaining scoreless in the third before Los Angeles advanced their advantage to 28-0. That's when quarterback Trevor Lawrence found Hunter for a 34-yard touchdown pass. However, the Rams answered right back, taking a 35-7 lead into the two minute warning.

It'll be a long flight home from London for the Jaguars. While 4-3 certainly isn't the worst record, they'll have plenty of questions to answer on both sides of the ball.

From an offensive perspective, Jacksonville entered the week ranked 17th overall in total offense, averaging 331 yards per game. But against the Rams, they were stopped in their tracks. Any time they did have an opportunity to move the ball, their drive fizzled out.

Their final drive of the game told the entire story. Jacksonville was out of the game. Still, they managed to go 51 yards over 13 plays. Only to then turn the ball over on downs, essentially ending the game.

The Jaguars will certainly look to move quickly past their Rams loss and bounce back against the Las Vegas Raiders after their Week 8 bye.