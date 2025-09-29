The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the San Francisco 49ers in a 26-21 contest on Sunday. As such, Jaguars coach Liam Coen and 49ers assistant Robert Saleh had words as the drama from earlier in the week carried over.

In the win over the San Francisco 49ers, former No. 1 pick Jaguars pass rusher Travon Walker left early with a wrist injury after playing just 12 snaps.

On Monday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler gave an update on Walker's status after he left the game early.

“Jaguars pass rusher Travon Walker is scheduled to see a specialist about the wrist injury suffered Sunday, per source. The injury is not considered season-ending for the former No. 1 overall pick.”

That's certainly encouraging news for the Jaguars and Walker, who was the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after playing college football at Georgia.

This season, he has just 5 solo tackles with a pair of sacks and he did not record any stats in limited action in Week 4. However, Walker played every game the last two seasons and has a total of 58 solo tackles with 20.5 sacks during that span, with 10 sacks in each of the last two years.

The Jaguars' losing Walker for the time being comes at a bad time, especially with a Monday Night Football showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on tap for Week 5.

But, the full extent of Walker's injury remains to be seen, and as of now, there is hope that Walker will be able to return at some point this season for the Jaguars.