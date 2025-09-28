The Jacksonville Jaguars are putting it to the San Francisco 49ers as the team holds a 26-14 lead at the end of the third quarter. However, the solid play may have come at a cost, as star edge rusher Travon Walker is dealing with a wrist injury.

After initially being ruled questionable to return, the Jaguars announced that Walker, who is 24 years old, will not return to the game, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The severity of the injury is currently unknown, and more information will be released after the Jaguars-49ers game. His official status moving forward will likely come to light in the coming days.

“Jaguars rule out Travon Walker for the rest of the game with a wrist injury.”

Walker exited the game after recording two assisted tackles. On the season, that gives him 12 combined tackles (five solo), four quarterback hits, and two sacks. He's been a consistent option on the edge for the Jaguars since they picked him No. 1 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. With Travon Walker out, Emmanuel Ogbah will get more playing time. That should also be the case if Walker is forced to miss time.

Jacksonville will hope he can bounce back from the wrist injury sooner, rather than later. Look for the Jaguars to evaluate Walker's situation in the coming days. Outside of Ogbah, guys like BJ Green II, Dawuane Smoot, and potentially Danny Striggow will see more reps.

In the meantime, Jacksonville is focused on possibly earning its third win of the season. The Jaguars may have been fired up for this contest after head coach Liam Coen took a comment from 49ers' defensive coordinator Robert Saleh the wrong way.