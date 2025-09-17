The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-1 through two weeks of action in the 2025 NFL regular season. After beating the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, 26-10, Trevor Lawrence and the Jags fell prey to the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 2 to the tune of a 31-27 score.

Up ahead of Jacksonville is a date back home this coming Sunday against CJ Stroud and the winless Houston Texans. There have been questions about the availability of one key Jaguars player heading into that matchup, as it was reported that wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. dealt with a wrist injury last week.

Although Thomas managed to see action against the Bengals, his wrist could be a reason behind his slow start to the 2025 campaign. Nevertheless, Thomas was able to have a full practice on Wednesday, as shared by the team, inspiring further hope that he'll be on the field when the Jags host the Texans this weekend.

Thomas was among the most-hyped Jaguars players entering the 2025 season, thanks to his solid rookie campaign in the NFL.

Selected 23rd overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the former LSU Tigers star recorded a total of 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 87 receptions and 87 targets in his first year in the league. He had 141 receiving yards and a touchdown on six catches and eight targets in his first two games in 2024.

Over the same stretch in 2025, Thomas only has 60 receiving yards to show with zero touchdowns despite 19 targets. Thomas snagged just five of those looks, leaving many to wonder whether he's being hampered by an injury.

At the moment, Thomas is just fourth among Jacksonville players in terms of total receiving yards, behind wide receivers Dyami Brown and Parker Washington and tight end Brenton Strange. Meanwhile, his 19 targets lead the Jaguars, who are 14th so far in 2025 with an average of 219.5 passing yards through two games.

Assuming that he'll ultimately get the green light to play against Houston, Thomas will look to have a much more productive and efficient performance on Sunday versus Texas' defense that allowed two passing touchdowns to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield during a Monday Night Football game in Week 2.