When it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft, one of the biggest questions at the top is which teams will and won't select Ashton Jeanty, the superstar running back out of Boise State.

Widely considered one of the best players in this year's class regardless of the position, Jeanty has the unlucky honor of playing the least valued position in football, with some general managers outright refusing to select a running back in the first round regardless of how talented they are because of positional value and the longevity of the position.

And yet, in the humble opinion of Peter Schrager on The Pat McAfee Show, fans shouldn't feel too bad for Jeanty, as the NFL Insider believes he could come off the board as early as five to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I would start at five with Jacksonville. I would say that Liam Coen comes in here, and Liam Coen is an offensive guy. At four with the Patriots could be a possibility, especially if Josh wants to get the offense going,” Peter Schrager declared.

“Then you just look at the classic argument of do you want your defensive tackle of the future, do you want your offensive line of the future or do you want this stud running back, it's an age old debate, where do you draft a running back. I'll tell you this: The last two running backs to go in those early picks were Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs. I think those two guys worked out pretty well.”

Alright, would it be surprising to see Jeanty come off the board at pick five? Oh yeah, as the Jags have already picked up Travis Etienne's fifth-year option for this season and have 2023 third-round pick Tank Bigsby, who actually led the team in rushing last season.

Still, it's hard to argue that Ashton Jeanty wouldn't be the best player of the trio right from the jump and wouldn't check off an offensive box for the future like Bucky Irving did for Liam Coen in Tampa Bay last year. Who knows, maybe the Jaguars will move Etienne to wide receiver like Urban Meyer originally planned, and this will all work out, but if not, it might be a better idea to go with Tyler Warren or another position of need.