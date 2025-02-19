Federal authorities have charged seven Chilean nationals in connection with a string of burglaries targeting high-profile professional athletes, including Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The alleged thieves reportedly stole over $2 million worth of property by breaking into players' homes while they were competing in games, ESPN reports.

Targeting Athletes on Game Days

A federal complaint unsealed Tuesday outlines how the suspects—Pablo Zuniga Cartes, Ignacio Zuniga Cartes, Bastian Jimenez Freraut, Jordan Quiroga Sanchez, Bastian Orellano Morales, Alexander Huiaguil Chavez, and Sergio Ortega Cabello—operated as part of a South American theft group. If convicted, each could face up to 10 years in prison.

Investigators say the crime spree began around October 2024, with athletes from the NFL and NBA falling victim. The suspects allegedly used sophisticated techniques to identify their targets, tracking their schedules and taking advantage of game days to break into homes. Authorities linked the group to multiple burglaries between October and December 2024.

One of the most striking pieces of evidence includes a selfie taken by four of the accused, posing with watches and a safe filled with jewelry, cash, and valuables worth approximately $1.5 million. The image, reportedly from the Wisconsin home of Milwaukee Bucks player Bobby Portis, was taken while he played in a game on November 2.

The complaint also states that two Kansas City Chiefs athletes' homes were burglarized in October, aligning with reports that Mahomes and Kelce’s residences were targeted. Additionally, three of the men were previously linked to a December burglary at the home of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Sophisticated Criminal Tactics

The FBI and law enforcement agencies have warned of a growing trend in organized international crime targeting professional athletes. Criminals reportedly conduct extensive surveillance, use Wi-Fi jammers to disable security systems, and cover cameras to avoid detection. They also exploit publicly available information and social media to track patterns and determine when athletes will be away from home.

In a memo issued last November, the NFL cautioned players about the surge in burglaries, highlighting that thieves are using tactics like posing as delivery drivers or neighborhood joggers to scope out residences.

With these latest arrests, authorities hope to curb what has become a lucrative and calculated operation against professional sports figures.