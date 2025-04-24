Will the Kansas City Chiefs hunt for a Travis Kelce replacement? And will the 2025 team be as explosive as Patrick Mahomes predicted? Regardless, here are three last-minute predictions for the Chiefs in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Kansas C66 (ity picks at No. 31 in the first round, followed by picks Nos. 63 (second round), 66 (third round from the Titans) and 95 (third round). They also have picks at Nos. 133, 226, 251, and 257. Those last three are in the seventh round.

Entering the draft, the Chiefs need help on offense and tackle and guard. They also need a new body or two for the defensive line.

Chiefs will go with an offensive lineman in Round 1

The team doesn’t have a choice. Yes, the defense needs help, but the organization must protect Mahomes better than it did in 2024. The fact that Mahomes made it through the Super Bowl without a bad injury softens the blow of the blowout loss. Somewhat.

The big question is what will be available by the time the Chiefs make their pick. Top linemen Will Campbell (LSU) and Armand Membou (Missouri) will be long gone, along with Texas standout Kelvin Banks Jr. Also, Ohio State’s Josh Simmons figures to be scooped up.

Grey Zabel of North Dakota State could still be on the board along with Oregon’s Josh Conerly Jr. and Ohio State’s Donovan Jackson. Look for the Chiefs to choose Conerly at this spot. He’s 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, and will give the Chiefs what they need, even though there are some question marks, according to nfl.com.

“(His) performance against Penn State’s Abdul Carter made) it easier to project his future,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Conerly is proportionally built but lacks ideal play strength. He strains at the point of attack. But needs to get his hips and hands synced to improve as a finisher.

“He moves easily in space and gets to his angles to help spring the run. Conerly sets with smooth slides and ready hands, but gets caught over-setting. He has anchor troubles against power that might be challenging to correct. He sees twists and blitzes developing and recovers with athleticism when beaten. Conerly is young and needs more development, but he should become a good starter at tackle or guard.”

The Chiefs would boost their depth along the line with this pick. And it would allow Conerly time to grow into a key role by the time postseason play rolls around.

Chiefs will make their draft in Round 3

This doesn’t deemphasize the importance of their second-round pick. But look for the Chiefs to hit it out of the park in the third round.

If they can get defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (Tennessee) with their late-second-round pick, that sets the stage for an open door in Round 3.

Look for them to make a surprise pick, somewhat, and grab a linebacker like Demetrius Knight Jr. Once they have the offensive line secured with the first pick, they can work hard for Steve Spagnuolo’s defense.

Knight has a lot of potential, according to nytimes.com.

“An active, green-dot defender, Knight has a quick downhill trigger against the run, with the straight-line pursuit speed to drive and finish at the ball carrier,” Dane Brugler wrote. “Though he has some limitations in coverage, he is a capable underneath zone defender who can reach his landmark and get eyes on the passer. Overall, Knight won’t be a true three-down player for some schemes, but he fits the bill for a defense seeking a fast, thumping run stuffer and blitzer with an old-school mentality.”

Second pick should go back to offense

With their second pick in Round 3, look for the Chiefs to go offense. And they might return to the offensive line room for a guy like Cameron Williams of Texas. At 6-6 and 334 pounds, he has the size package and uses it well, according to nytimes.com.

“With his wide frame, long arms and functional movement skills, Williams flashes the ability to overwhelm defenders in the run game and force rushers to take a $20 Uber ride to get around him in pass pro,” Brugler wrote. “However, there are several basic and non-negotiable details he must develop at the next level, especially his lack of well-timed or repeatable hands — frequently the culprit when he’s off balance (and what makes him a flag magnet). Overall, Williams is incredibly raw, which presents itself in several ways. But the physical traits and power are easy to identify and will have NFL offensive line coaches excited about developing him. As long as his knee is healthy, he has down-the-road starting ability at tackle or guard.”

Adding Williams to Conerly will make the Chiefs’ offensive line an asset instead of the liability it proved to be in the Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. The main thing is to take care of Mahomes and give him a chance to return to the level of play he displayed while leading the Chiefs to three Super Bowl titles.