The Kansas City Chiefs have the 31st overall pick in the NFL Draft. The key to their dynasty has been great draft picks, and they have another chance to add to their team this weekend. Mock drafts can get wild at the end of the first round, but Mel Kiper Jr thinks he knows where Kansas City is going. He has the Chiefs taking a Travis Kelce replacement at 31st overall.

“I think he's much more likely to go early on Day 2, but I wouldn't be completely surprised if LSU tight end Mason Taylor went to the Chiefs at No. 31. They'll be looking for Travis Kelce's future replacement.”

Taylor would be the third tight end picked in the first round, with Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland expected to go in the top half of the first round. Kelce has one year left on his deal, which makes this the perfect time to take a tight end. Patrick Mahomes has developed into an elite quarterback with a great tight end as an outlet. Keeping that part of the offense intact is important to their future.

The Chiefs could use another offensive weapon to help out Mahomes. Xavier Worthy had a rough rookie season, and Rashee Rice is coming off a brutal knee injury.

The Chiefs must try to replace Travis Kelce

Kelce is likely playing in his last NFL season this year. He would have started and finished his entire career with the Chiefs, with Andy Reid as his coach the entire time. He already has three Super Bowls and four first-team All-Pro selections. Kelce could stamp his legacy even more by helping develop Taylor.

Taylor had middling stats at LSU, not cracking 546 yards in any of his three seasons. But with one of the all-time greats at his position on the roster and a great quarterback, he could develop into a great player. The Chiefs also have Noah Gray at tight end, who has been great when Kelce is off the field.

Much of the success and failure of the NFL Draft comes down to fit. Kelce himself had character concerns and some middling stats coming out of Cincinnati. But when he went to Kansas City, he blossomed into a Hall of Famer. If the Chiefs are the right fit for Taylor, it could help them continue the dynasty beyond Travis Kelce's career.

Where will the Chiefs go in the first round? We'll find out on Thursday night when the NFL Draft begins.