As the Kansas City Chiefs look to rebound after their disappointing Super Bowl loss, they bolstered up their defensive line by signing former first-round pick Jerry Tillery in the 2025 NFL free agency period, per Jordan Schultz on X.

“Sources: The Chiefs are signing former Chargers 1st-round DT Jerry Tillery to a 1-year deal,” Schultz wrote. “Good depth add to the Kansas City D-Line, as Tillery has recorded 12.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles in 50 career starts.”

Sources: The #Chiefs are signing former #Chargers 1st-round DT Jerry Tillery to a 1-year deal. Good depth add to the Kansas City D-Line, as Tillery has recorded 12.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles in 50 career starts. pic.twitter.com/9aysyt3zdK — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

After being selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 28th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Tillery remained with the team for four seasons.

Following his longest stint with the Chargers, Tillery has also played with the Las Vegas Raiders, most recently joining the Minnesota Vikings in 2024.

Now — while Tillery's best days are likely behind him — the Chiefs saw how important it was to have a ferocious defensive front, which is likely what prompted them to sign the former first-round pick.

Throughout his career, Tillery hasn't even voted to a Pro Bowl, nor has he made an All-Pro roster. But, he can still produce.

Over his six seasons in the NFL, Tillery has appeared in 96 games, starting in 50 of them. And in those 96 games, he's combined for 175 tackles (89 solo, 86 assisted), 44 quarterback hits, 12.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

So, he could be a solid addition to Steve Spagnuolo's meal-inspired defense alongside Chris Jones and George Karlaftis.

Aside from those two, the Chiefs' depth chart has Fabien Lovett Sr. as the left defensive tackle and Mike Danna as the right defensive end.

Considering Kansas City's 4-3 defensive front — aka four defensive linemen and three linebackers — Tillery could step in for Lovett Sr., giving Jones help on the interior of the defensive line.

Now, the Chiefs shouldn't expect to duplicate Jones' production, as he's one of the best interior defensive linemen in the entire NFL.

Tilley could still produce, but he shouldn't be expected to replicate the production of their six-time Pro Bowler.

Regardless of what kind of role he'll play on his fourth NFL team, the Chiefs were able to add former first-round defensive lineman Jerry Tillery in free agency, hopefully aiding in their quest for a Lombardi Trophy in the 2025-26 season after missing out on the three-peat.