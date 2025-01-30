The Kansas City Chiefs have had a lot of success under head coach Andy Reid, and they wanted to make sure the Philadelphia Eagles know all about it ahead of the matchups between the two teams in the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

The Chiefs took to social media to put Reid's resume at the helm of the franchise on display, listing his accomplishments via Twitter/X.

Throughout his 12 seasons as the Chiefs' head coach, Reid has led them to three Super Bowl Championships, five AFC championships, nine AFC West titles, and 11 playoff berths.

Prior to his hiring by the Chiefs in 2013, Reid spent 14 seasons as the head coach of the Eagles. They went 130-93-1 under his leadership and won one NFC championship, six NFC East titles and made nine playoff appearances.

Having Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback has given Reid an advantage he did not have in Philadelphia, and he has taken full advantage of the opportunity to coach arguably the NFL's biggest star.

Reid will be looking to lead the Chiefs to their fourth Super Bowl Championship when they meet his former team in the NFL's crowing event. The Chiefs' second Super Bowl Championship came against the Eagles as they won 38-35 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Andy Reid reveals Chiefs' biggest Super Bowl challenge

The Chiefs find themselves in a position they know all too well, but head coach Andy Reid knows that his team is not invincible.

Reid elaborated on what he believes his team's biggest weakness is ahead of their Super Bowl matchup against the Eagles.

“Those receivers have been in the offense for a while, and they’ve got good tight ends. They’ve got good receivers, I mean, real good receivers,” Reid said, per Chiefs Wire. “They’ve got a running back (Saquon Barkley) that, you know, arguably is one of the best in the history of the game. And their offensive line, for all those guys to work, their offensive line has to be good, too. So, and then their quarterback (Jalen Hurts) is dialing it up right now. So, whatever injuries he had early in the season, I mean, he’s playing like crazy right now. So that’s a heck of an offense, another huge challenge for us.”

Reid is confident in Kansas City's ability to get the job done, despite it having a tall task at hand when it comes to defending the pass.