The Kansas City Chiefs have the opportunity to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat as champions when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Fortunately for Kansas City, the team is not dealing with significant injuries heading into the big game.

While the Super Bowl is still a week and a half away, the Chiefs have released their first injury report. Of course, the report is just an estimation as the team has yet to practice since overcoming the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game Sunday. But things are looking good for KC.

Patrick Mahomes (ankle), Kareem Hunt (quad), Bryan Cook (quad), Jawaan Taylor (knee) and Jaylen Watson (ankle) were all listed as full participants in practice, if a practice had taken place, per Kansas City's official account on X. No Chiefs’ player was deemed too injured to miss the session or even register as a limited participant.

The Eagles, on the other hand, presented a stark contrast, listing nine players as DNP on their injury report. Like the Chiefs, the Eagles didn’t practice after their Conference Championship win. But if a practice had been held, Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Landon Dickerson, Kenny Gainwell, Dallas Goedert, Cam Jurgens, Moro Ojomo and Brett Toth would have sat out.

The Chiefs are healthy heading into Super Bowl LIX

The good news for Philly is that Barkley, Brown and Goedert received DNPs due to non-injury related rest days. However, Smith has a hamstring strain, Gainwell is dealing with both a concussion and knee injury and Dickerson, who gamely played through significant pain on Sunday, is listed with a knee ailment.

Mahomes has been nursing an ankle sprain since Week 15’s win over the Cleveland Browns. After sitting out the regular season finale and receiving an additional week of rest afforded by the Chiefs’ first-round bye, the All-Pro QB had time to heal while other teams were grinding it out. Although Mahomes popped up on the injury report prior to the AFC Championship, he was good to go for the game and showed no ill effects as Kansas City eliminated Buffalo.

Both the Chiefs and the Eagles should be relatively close to full strength by February 9 as the teams prepare for a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. Kansas City narrowly edged out Philadelphia in the previous clash, as Mahomes and Andy Reid won their second title together.

While the Chiefs are looking to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is also on the verge of making NFL history. The veteran running back needs just 30 yards to surpass Terrell Davis for the most rushing yards in a single season including the playoffs.