When it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft, there are players the Kansas City Chiefs should target. And there are a few they should avoid. But the team took a step toward strengthening the roster by adding depth with an ex-Raiders defensive lineman.

The Chiefs added third-year player Janarius Robinson, according to a pair of posts on X, one by Pro Football Talk.

Chiefs agree to deal with DE Janarius Robinson.

And the other notice came from SportsTrust Advisors.

.@JanariusD1 @Chiefs

#LegendsLiveHere #ChiefsKingdom

Robinson made only three starts for the Raiders in his first two seasons. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive end has 1.5 career sacks and 13 career tackles. It hardly reads like a needle-moving transaction.

Chiefs have work to do on defensive line

It’s no secret the Chiefs’ offensive line didn’t hold up in the Super Bowl against the Eagles. But the defensive line didn’t get its job done, either.

Whether Robinson can impact the pass rush remains to be seen. But the Chiefs have a need there, according to nytimes.com.

“One of the most underrated parts of the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX was how disappointing the pass rush was,” Nate Taylor wrote. “Don’t be surprised if (General Manager Brett) Veach adds youth and talent around Jones and defensive ends George Karlaftis and Charles Omenihu. Entering the draft, the Chiefs have just five defensive tackles, none of whom are on a rookie contract. Adding another player who can learn and develop next to Jones would help.”

Most of the time the Chiefs made a pass-rush impact, it came by way of an all-out attack. But blitzing like that is risky. And it can’t be counted on as a foundational strategy.

The Chiefs could add a player like Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart at the end of the first round. That’s the call by nytimes.com.

“The 6-5, 267-pound Miami native with 34 1/8-inch arms lit up the combine, running a 4.59 40 with a 1.58 10-yard split,” Bruce Feldman wrote. “His jump numbers were even more eye-popping, as he hit 40 inches in the vertical and 10-11 on the broad jump. His on-field production isn’t as jaw-dropping, with just 4.5 sacks and 11 TFLs in his three seasons at A&M.

“Stewart has elite traits and has been quite disruptive at times, but whether that eventually translates into big plays is one of the biggest questions in this draft.”