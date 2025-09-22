The Kansas City Chiefs have earned their first win of the season with a 22-9 triumph over the New York Giants that saw its fair share of memorable moments. But at the end of the day, what's important is that the Chiefs are on the board, as they attempt to put the sting of the first two weeks of the season completely in the rearview mirror.

The Chiefs can take comfort in the fact that there's still plenty of room to grow for them on the year, especially with regards to their offense. But one positive sign for the Chiefs as well is that after the game, head coach Andy Reid revealed that the team is not experiencing any injury woes at the moment, as per Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports, and that safety Bryan Cook, who exited against the Giants, did not suffer a serious knock.

Health is wealth, as the old adage goes, and for the Chiefs, being at full strength should help them gear up for a stronger push after their uninspiring start to the season.

They can also just focus on improving their execution on both ends of the field since they're not dealing with the loss of personnel. This continuity they have should put the Chiefs in advantageous spot as the season progresses.

Article Continues Below

Andy Reid, Chiefs are still figuring out some stuff

The Chiefs started the season 0-2 — their first time going winless through the first two game weeks since 2014. They had to win on Sunday, let they risk losing the plot further. Only six teams in NFL history made the playoffs after starting 0-3, after all, according to NBC Sports research.

It was apparent that this game meant a lot to the Chiefs considering how tensions ran high and how emotions flared up. But they got the job done in Week 3, and that's what matters the most.