It may have been “hard to watch”, as head coach Andy Reid put it, but the Kansas City Chiefs finally managed to earn their first win of the season on Sunday with a 22-9 victory over the New York Giants. There were some heated moments, like the one Reid and Travis Kelce had, and there were also confounding moments before the Chiefs earned the victory, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes being in the center of such a play.

Mahomes, with less than two minutes to go in the second quarter and the pressure mounting on them to score after the Giants tied the game at 6-6, decided to go with a trick up his sleeve and threw a backwards pass towards running back Isiah Pacheco. The two, however, weren't on the same page, and the pass was incomplete.

Since it was a backwards pass, it counted as a live ball, and therefore a fumble, which Bobby Okereke recovered. But Mahomes saved him and his team from what would have been a disaster, recovering the fumble himself by snatching the ball away from Okereke.

After the game, Mahomes promised that he won't be that lackadaisical in the future.

“That was a great tackle. . . I'm not going to try to do that again. . . We'll throw the ball forward next time,” Mahomes said, per Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs get it done and that's what matters

The Chiefs did not have the best of games on offense, but they got it done for their first win of the season and that's what matters.

The reigning Super Bowl runner-up got a 22-37, 224-yard, one-touchdown performance from Mahomes, and that's not exactly his typical level of play. There is plenty of room for this Chiefs squad to improve moving forward, and it will all start from a return to elite form for Mahomes.