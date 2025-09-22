The New York Giants engaged in a fiercely competitive battle with the reigning AFC champs. But ended up watching Malik Nabers leave against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

The second-year wide receiver tried jumping for the football, but landed awkwardly in the end zone. Nabers visibly became shaken up.

Malik Nabers and Bryan Cook both shaken up on this play: pic.twitter.com/LCC3AgwjCc — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) September 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nabers got surrounded by trainers and some of his Giants teammates in the end zone. All before walking under his own power and appeared to clutch his shoulder.

Malik Nabers in a lot of pain pic.twitter.com/of6r2rOlTe — Dan (@dansportsman23) September 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Turns out the Giants can breathe out relief. Fox Sports NFL reporter Ralph Vacchiano shared that Nabers ultimately returned. His Giants trailed 16-9 with under 11 minutes left at the time of his injury.

Was Malik Nabers struggling in Giants SNF contest vs. Chiefs?

Nabers and the Giants offense looked rough throughout the evening at MetLife Stadium.

Russell Wilson struggled to get any aerial offense going. The past Super Bowl winner settled for 96 passing yards deep into the fourth quarter.

He couldn't create chemistry with last year's top Giants rookie either. Nabers settled for just one catch and four yards — which were his numbers before his field injury.

Rookie Cameron Skattebo led the receiving charge out of the backfield. He caught five passes for 52 yards. Plus he scored the only touchdown for the Giants on a 13-yarder.

Kansas City eventually pulled away when Kareem Hunt powered through the goal line with under 6:05 left.

Nabers wasn't the only Giants injury concern. Tyrone Tracy left even earlier in the SNF contest with his own shoulder injury.