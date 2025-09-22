The Kansas City Chiefs began the season with two consecutive defeats, which made their Week 3 clash against the New York Giants mean more than it otherwise might. Things certainly weren't going swimmingly for the Chiefs to begin their game on Sunday, and tight end Travis Kelce expressed some displeasure on the sidelines, which head coach Andy Reid was having none of.

Reid, in a bit of a heated moment with Kelce, bumped the Chiefs tight end back in an attempt to get him in line. And the Chiefs head coach certainly regained control of the situation and reined his locker room in enough en route to taking a 22-9 win over the Giants to give them their first victory of the season.

After the game, Reid explained that Kelce's passion was simply in full display during that exchange, although for the Chiefs' good, he has to step in and help them channel that energy into something more productive.

“I love Travis' passion, man. We need more of that. . . He knows when to back off the pedal and when to push it, too. . . Sometimes I have to be the policeman,” Reid said, per Charles Goldman of A to Z.

For Reid to be able to hold someone like Kelce, who is a global star, in check is a testament to how much his players respect him.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid welcomes his players' passion

Emotions run high in professional sports, that's for certain. And this is not the first time that Kelce has lost his cool. It's understandable that the Chiefs tight end would, especially when he wasn't exactly having a good game at that point.

Nonetheless, Reid likes to see his team play with heart and energy, and the Chiefs certainly did on Sunday.

“That's okay. We need some juice. So that's good,” Reid added.