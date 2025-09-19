The Kansas City Chiefs have lost their first two games of the season by a combined nine points, so it stands to reason that wide receiver Xavier Worthy could make a noticeable difference once he returns to the field. Fans are eager to know when that might be.

The 22-year-old speedster suffered a dislocated shoulder against the Los Angeles Chargers after colliding with tight end Travis Kelce but is working toward playing again. KC head coach Andy Reid does not sound incredibly confident about Worthy's status for a Week 3 Sunday Night Football matchup versus the New York Giants. “We'll see how it goes,” the three-time Super Bowl champion said, per ESPN's Nate Taylor.

The No. 28 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft practiced (so did Jalen Royals), but Reid's outlook falls in line with the 50/50 report that came out on Wednesday. He is obviously making notable progress, but pushing through a shoulder issue and potentially incurring more damage or pain is extremely challenging for a wideout.

Chiefs need to find their offensive rhythm

Although the Chiefs do not usually operate with a strong sense of desperation during the regular season, as they tend to figure things out by the time the stakes are at their highest, they do not want to risk venturing into uncharted territory. Kansas City had never lost three consecutive games with Patrick Mahomes as the starting quarterback before a Week 2 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, and the idea of starting 0-3 in a seemingly crowded AFC West would certainly be concerning.

Even with an active Rashee Rice and healthy Xavier Worthy, overcoming a historically unkind deficit would require intense effort. Reid and company do not intend to face such a challenging scenario, however. Regardless of who dresses for this prime-time game, the Chiefs have the experience and coaching acumen to grab a road win from a team that is also 0-2 this season.

Worthy would theoretically help, though, especially given the offense's present lack of firepower. He was inconsistent during his rookie campaign, but the NFL Combine record-holder for fastest 40-yard dash poses a downfield threat that KC has been missing for much of the post-Tyreek Hill era. Worthy tallied 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns last season and is hoping to level up in 2025.

He will need to get on the field first, however. ClutchPoints will update you on his official status for Sunday's face-off in the Meadowlands.