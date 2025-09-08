After the Kansas City Chiefs' disappointing 27-21 loss in Week 1 to the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Andy Reid provided an encouraging update on wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Worthy dislocated his shoulder in the Chiefs' loss. While it remains unclear how much time he will miss to heal his injured shoulder, his return could come sooner rather than later.

Reid offered some sigh of relief in his injury report on Worthy, which was reported via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Coach Andy Reid describes Xavier Worthy as ‘day-to-day' on Sports Radio 810, an indication that the plan is to rehab and attempt to play with a brace — rather than immediate surgery,” Rapoport reported. “Some good news initially.”

Worthy finished with one carry before suffering the shoulder injury that ended his night in the Chiefs' six-point loss to the Chargers. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished 24 of 39, throwing for 258 yards and one touchdown in the Week 1 loss.

The Xavier Worthy ‘hope' after shoulder injury in Chiefs' loss

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's hopeful prognosis on Xavier Worthy amid his shoulder injury is an encouraging sign of a potential return soon. After the Chiefs' 27-21 loss to open the 2025 NFL season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport delivered the latest surrounding Worthy's dislocated shoulder.

Article Continues Below

Worthy is reportedly seeking a second opinion before the Chiefs set a timetable for his potential return per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Chiefs, in Brazil, not only suffered a tough loss to those Los Angeles Chargers, but also likely lost one of their top weapons, at least for a period of time, my understanding is Xavier Worthy, the electric receiver, who suffered a dislocated shoulder,” Rapoport reported. “It is unclear as of right now, how much time he's gonna miss, still soliciting a second opinion. I'm told the most likely option is for him to be able to brace it up and return this season.

“However, tests pending and surgery is still, as of right now, an option,” Rapoport concluded.

#Chiefs coach Andy Reid describes Xavier Worthy as "day-to-day" on @SportsRadio810, an indication that the plan is to rehab and attempt to play with a brace — rather than immediate surgery. Some good news initially. https://t.co/uTIwQEeZf1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2025

After opening the 2025 NFL season in Brazil, the Chiefs returned to the States to host the Eagles in Week 2's matchup on Sunday.