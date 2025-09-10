The Kansas City Chiefs did not play their best football in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski called on wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to provide an elite performance in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gronkowski specifically pointed to Travis Kelce’s poor Week 1 as a sign that Brown will need to continue to post gaudy numbers. Kelce recorded two receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown, while Brown caught 10 passes for 99 yards.

“I don't think you can depend on [Travis Kelce] every single play. Hollywood Brown is the guy that needs to step up like never before,” Gronkowski told Kay Adams.

The Chiefs and Eagles last met in Super Bowl LIX. Kelce only recorded four passes and 39 receiving yards in the losing effort. The 35-year-old has attempted to flush the experience from his memory, and would seem to relish the opportunity to move forward.

“I’ve thrown that thing in the trash,” Kelce said of the Chiefs’ 40-22 blowout loss last month. “I’ve moved on. It happened sooner than you can imagine. I was pretty focused on this year in the offseason.”

Article Continues Below

It is possible that Kelce will be highly motivated to perform effectively against the team that took away the Chiefs’ chance at a third straight title. But the team might still need Brown to be at his best if they want to grab their first win of the year. This may be particularly true given wide receiver Xavier Worthy's status is up in the air.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently acknowledged the challenge in front of them.

“This is a really good football team. . . It's going to take our best football. You learn from your failures. . . It's going to take our best football to get a win,” Mahomes told Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

The Chiefs will host the Eagles at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.