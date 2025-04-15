The Kansas City Chiefs, like every other team across the NFL, are preparing for the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. One of their players, BJ Thompson, is currently dealing with a tough loss, as he tragically lost his longtime friend, Tatayana Penister, after she was killed in a shooting that took place in Arkansas on Sunday.

The shooter opened fire at a city park in Conway, Arkansas on Sunday night, which is where Penister happened to be. Her and Thompson were close, as the Chiefs defensive lineman referred to her as his “lil sis” in a message he posted on his Instagram story after hearing the crushing news of her untimely passing.

“You ain’t deserve ts. Mfs love playin widd guns and actin gangsta but be crash outs and broke,” Thompson wrote on Instagram while tagging the account @_.tabriyah._. “My lil sis was innocent, and had her whole life ahead of her. IK it ain’t my fault but I can’t help but say ‘I’m sorry’. This world ain’t deserve you lil baby. Watch over me as I ball out for you.”

Chiefs looking to help BJ Thompson in wake of friend's tragic death

This is obviously an incredibly tough loss for Thompson to be dealing with, and the Chiefs will surely be looking to support their own players when dealing with situations like this. While their attention is on the draft, there are instances where football comes second, and this is one of those instances, as Thompson's well-being during this trying time is of the utmost importance.

A fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Thompson played in one game as a rookie, racking up two tackles, but he earned a Super Bowl ring when the Chiefs took down the San Francisco 49ers. On June 6, 2024, Thompson suffered cardiac arrest after having a seizure during a team meeting, which caused him to miss the entire season.