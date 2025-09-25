The Baltimore Ravens are 1-2 heading into Week 4, tied at the bottom of the AFC North standings with the Cleveland Browns. While the Ravens offense is scoring 37 points per game, three consecutive fumbles—one in each game this season—by star running back Derrick Henry have raised concern, especially after his latest miscue helped seal the loss to the Detroit Lions.

Head coach John Harbaugh addressed the issue directly. In a video posted by ESPN’s Jamison Hensley on X (formerly known as Twitter), the 63-year-old Ravens coach calmly backed the former All-Pro in his comments, despite the turnovers.

“Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he’s not worried about RB Derrick Henry, who has fumbled three times in three games.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he’s not worried about RB Derrick Henry, who has fumbled three times in three games pic.twitter.com/KRfdPCeT4A — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Harbaugh praised Henry’s accountability, calling him, “his own worst critic.”

The team appears to be taking the long view, confident that the Ravens running game will bounce back.

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec also posted to the platform about Henry’s brief reaction to his third fumble of the season, which occurred in the fourth quarter against Detroit.

“I just got to take care of the ball.”

Shortly after, Hensley returned to the X (formerly known as Twitter) platform, with a raw and emotional clip of Henry speaking more openly about the issue during Wednesday’s media session.

“Sh*t, I’m still pissed off. Can't nobody fix it but yourself. So I got to accept it like a man. It's my responsibility to take care of the ball for this organization.”

Derrick Henry on the third fumble in three games: “Shit, I’m still pissed off.” Henry said he’s embarrassed this is even an issue, saying, “Can't nobody fix it but yourself. So I got to accept it like a man. It's my responsibility to take care of the ball for this organization.” pic.twitter.com/uoK8q4MvdV — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 24, 2025

Henry’s recent fumbles are uncharacteristic. Over 10 NFL seasons, he’s built a reputation for durability and reliable ball security. Last year, he rushed for 1,921 yards and 18 touchdowns, fumbling just three times all season.

Still, with another huge matchup on deck against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens offense must limit turnovers. Harbaugh’s public backing could mark a turning point in a season already filled with urgency. One of these preseason Super Bowl favorites will drop to 1-3 and face a long road ahead.