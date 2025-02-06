The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off two-straight Super Bowl victories, but the vibes are certainly different this time around. As they prepare for battle against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones addressed the Eagles' offseason addition of Saquon Barkley.

“Oh s**t…we are in trouble. The league is in trouble,” Jones said, via SPORTSRADIO 94WIP. “Like LeBron say I see it happening. I was sitting there on my couch. I was like they're about to get Saquon. I could see it. I don't know why I said it, I just felt like that, and that's what happened they got Saquon.”

The great thing about Jones' reaction, is how relatable it was to many other people's reactions across the NFL landscape.

Jones has been a huge presence once again for the Chiefs in his ninth campaign. He's recorded five tackles and four QB hits in two playoff appearances.

Chris Jones and the Chiefs defense built for Eagles challenge

Last year, the Chiefs were tasked with containing the San Francisco 49ers offense and another explosive weapon in Christian McCaffrey, who recorded 160 all-purpose yards. Kansas City, of course, held on for the 25-22 overtime win despite McCaffrey's production. But this time could be different against a well-rounded Eagles offense.

“I think it's good for the game though, man,” Jones continued. “It's good to see Saquon back being Saquon. I think we kind of got lost in the trance of playing for New York, and we forgot how special that kid is. And to see him back playing to his full potential, playing meaningful football in January and February. I'm happy for him.”

Barkley is prepared to show his best self during the Super Bowl against the Chiefs defense. As fate would have it, Jones will be squaring off against the NFL's leading rusher in the final game of the 2024-25 campaign.