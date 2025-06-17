After going to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final together, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may once again attend a game, meaning he would miss the start of the Kansas City Chiefs minicamp.

On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, the Chiefs begin their mandatory minicamp. However, it appears Kelce may be a no-show for the start due to the Stanley Cup Final. Sports Illustrated's Kristen Wong reported he has a “date night scheduled” for June 17. NHL reporter Jackie Redmond then told The Pat McAfee Show there's a good chance Kelce and Swift attend Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

“Travis Kelce has a busy week ahead of him with the Kansas City Chiefs set to begin mandatory minicamp Tuesday, the same day he reportedly has a date night scheduled with his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift,” Wong said.

Wong then added to Redmond's report. “If Redmond's source is reliable, this means that Kelce will be taking a plane straight from Kansas City to Sunrise, [Florida] to catch the NHL game at Amerant Bank Arena,” explained Wong. “He'll also presumably fly back after the game so he can attend the rest of his team's minicamp or else face a hefty fine.”

Is Travis Kelce choosing Taylor Swift and the Stanley Cup Final over the Chiefs?

Article Continues Below

It does appear Kelce is not worried about missing the start of minicamp. He is heading into his 13th year, and he wouldn't be the first veteran player to skip it.

Judging by Wong's report, he may be back in time for the rest of it following Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. It does not sound like Kelce is trying to make a statement by missing the beginning.

This could be the final year of Kelce's career. He contemplated retirement after Super Bowl 59, which the Chiefs lost in embarrassing fashion to the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, he ultimately decided to come back for at least one more year. Kelce and the Chiefs are hoping to get back to the top of the mountain. If they make it to Super Bowl 60, it will be their fourth-straight appearance in the big game. It would also be their sixth total appearance with Patrick Mahomes and Kelce.