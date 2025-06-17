Heading into what could be his final season with the Kansas City Chiefs, tight end Travis Kelce is being helped by Taylor Swift, according to Pat McAfee.

During a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the former Indianapolis Colts star talked about Swift's impact on Kelce's offseason, which included the 10-time Pro Bowler slimming down.

“I think they continue to inspire each other; I think they continue to motivate each other,” McAfee said of the power couple. “I think they continue to be great for each other.”

Travis Kelce is in UNBELIEVABLE shape heading into Kansas City Chiefs minicamp #PMSLive https://t.co/QQnShmmNl1 pic.twitter.com/WsEsRWLKRC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

If McAfee is right, Kelce could be in the best shape of his career. In that case, he could see the Chiefs returning to the promised land in 2025. “If Travis Kelce is all the way back, I think you immediately understand that the Chiefs are going to be where the Chiefs have been, and that's in title conversations,” he proclaimed.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's quiet offseason from the Chiefs

Kelce and Swift have been keeping out of the public eye for most of the 2025 offseason. The Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in embarrassing fashion in Super Bowl 59.

Afterward, he contemplated his future. Kelce was deciding whether or not to retire before ultimately deciding to come back. He will be back for his 13th season in the NFL.

However, it is unclear if this is a one-and-done scenario. Perhaps Kelce will continue to play beyond 2025. For now, it appears he is taking it one year at a time.

Kelce is coming off a disappointing season in 2024. While he caught 97 passes in 2024, the 12th most in the league, he only logged 823 yards and three touchdowns.

He turned back the clock in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs against the Houston Texans. Kelce caught seven passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in the game.

In the following two postseason games, he was largely a non-factor. He did help other players get open against the Buffalo Bills, but the Eagles held him in check in Super Bowl 59.

Kelce and Swift have rarely been seen in public during the offseason following Super Bowl 59. They recently attended Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, though.