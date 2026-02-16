Tyreek Hill's final year with the Miami Dolphins was defined by trade speculation and injury misfortune, but he is leaving the franchise with plenty of gratitude. Following his release on Monday, the star wide receiver issued a farewell message to the team and fan base. He also made it clear he plans to take the field in 2026.

“From the bottom of my heart, Thank You To the entire Miami Dolphins organization, my teammates, the staff, and most importantly Fins Nation, for an unforgettable 4 years,” Hill posted on Instagram. “From the moment I landed in Miami, I felt the Love. You believed in me. You pushed me. You celebrated with me. These past few years have been some of the most meaningful of my life and career.”

Hill expressed his appreciation for all the highs and lows he experienced with his “brothers in the locker room” and also thanked the coaching staff for holding him accountable. He then directed his attention to the fans, praising them for the loyalty they displayed amid the squad's inconsistent play. The five-time All-Pro did not sound like the man who wanted out at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

“Miami, you have became my home,” he said. “But, the journey doesn’t stop here… Every chapter in life has taught me something. This one taught me leadership, resilience, and mostly gratitude. The love I have for this game is unexplainable. And right now, this off season, for the first time ever, The Cheetah is all the way turned up and locked in. Focused. The Cheetah don’t slow down. Ever.

“So to everyone wondering what’s next… just wait on it. The Cheetah will be back…Born Again. Major Love to the 305.”

Tyreek Hill suffered significant knee damage last September, leaving many to speculate about his long-term value. Players over the age of 30 who are coming off major injuries do not often inspire a ton of confidence on the open market. There are few free agents who come with his credentials, however.

The Super Bowl 54 champion has amassed 819 receptions for 11,363 yards and 83 touchdowns during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Dolphins. Now, Hill must prove to the rest of the league that he can still make an impact. How he progresses through this offseason could determine how the final chapter of his Hall of Fame NFL career is written.