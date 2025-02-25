The Kansas City Chiefs are still sifting through the rubble after their disastrous showing in Super Bowl 59 vs the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs wound up losing that game by a final score of 40-22, but the game really wasn't even that close as that margin would suggest.

Arguably the biggest question of the offseason for the Chiefs revolves around future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce and whether or not he will opt to resume his playing career in 2025 or retire.

Recently, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach delivered some remarks that will have fans optimistic about the former Pro Bowler's future prospects on the field, per Andrew Joseph of USA Today.

“How we left at the end of the season is that he was fired up. He has one more year under contract,” said Veach, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “Still think he has that fire and desire to play. As far as I’m concerned, there is no deadline. We left it as he’d be back, and we’re excited to get him back. And get him going.”

Travis Kelce has seen his production decline over the last few seasons as he has aged but he still has the ability to turn up the dial in high leverage moments, including the Chiefs' home playoff win vs the Houston Texans this past postseason.

Kelce and Mahomes have formed the greatest quarterback-tight end duo in NFL history over the last several years, but it's worth considering that with virtually every accolade to his name and a promising entertainment career thanks to his relationship with Taylor Swift on the horizon, Kelce may opt to quit before he gets further behind.

In any case, the Chiefs will now turn their attention to the 2025 NFL Draft, which is slated to take place in late April from Green Bay.