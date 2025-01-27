Former defensive end and current NFL Today analyst JJ Watt placed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in rarified air during CBS' AFC Championship Game postgame show Sunday.

Discussing the all-time greats in sports history, Watt stated, “Basketball players get stuck in the (Michael) Jordan era. Tennis players in the Serena Williams era. Golfers in the Tiger Woods era. Football players had the Tom Brady era, and now it's the Patrick Mahomes era.”

Mahomes was efficient both in the air and through the ground Sunday, completing 18 of 26 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 43 yards and two more scores.

After the game Mahomes passed along all praise to his teammates, crediting the whole team for the 32-29 win over Buffalo.

“I'm just so proud of my teammates man, that was a great football team,” Mahomes said. “I'm just at a loss for words. I'm excited for New Orleans (for the Super Bowl).”

The Patrick Mahomes era

So what does the Patrick Mahomes era entail? Just one of the best runs in NFL history.

Since being drafted by the Chiefs in 2017, Mahomes has rewritten the record books for both his franchise and the league as a whole. The Texas Tech product is already a three-time Super Bowl champion, three-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time NFL MVP, three-time All-Pro, and six-time Pro Bowler.

Mahomes carries a career passer rating of 102.1 with an incredible 245-74 touchdown-to-interception total. While Mahomes had speedster Tyreek Hill earlier in his career, he's been relying on less-celebrated receivers in recent years. Outside of veteran tight end Travis Kelce, Mahomes' top targets in 2024 included rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy and fourth-year tight end Noah Gray.

Maybe that's one reason Mahomes continues showering his teammates with praise — their ability to step up in crucial moments has kept Kansas City alive for a chance at a historic three-peat this season.

“I think I've always said it, it's not about one guy,” Mahomes said. “It's not about a couple of guys. It's about the whole, entire team. And when we needed the defense to get stops, they got stops. Offense, we made plays. That's why we're so special, because it's a team effort in a team football game.”